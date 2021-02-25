Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,063,182 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 547.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of Robert Half International worth $78,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 18.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 456.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 30,465 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

