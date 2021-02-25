Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 64,155 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,155 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Darling Ingredients worth $73,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,987,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 79,851 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $66.68 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.