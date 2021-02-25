Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 444.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of NRG Energy worth $81,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 310,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NRG Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in NRG Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.