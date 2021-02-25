Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 234,816 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Illumina worth $71,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 502.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Illumina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total transaction of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $461.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.60.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

