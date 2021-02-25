Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $93.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 390,447 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $93,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 811,776 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,374 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 51,774 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

