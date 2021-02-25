Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Enphase Energy worth $67,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $497,052.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,678 shares of company stock worth $38,024,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.65.

ENPH opened at $180.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 141.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.13. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.