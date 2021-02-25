Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,854 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Packaging Co. of America worth $83,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of PKG opened at $133.43 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

