Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,380 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.98% of American Assets Trust worth $69,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,659 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its position in American Assets Trust by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 236,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 447,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAT opened at $32.68 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 45,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $1,304,781.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

