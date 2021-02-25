Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CME Group worth $82,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,803,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,310,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,184,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,779,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,036,000 after buying an additional 260,135 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,749,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,664,000 after buying an additional 91,365 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,559 shares of company stock worth $6,168,316. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $200.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.45. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

