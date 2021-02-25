Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 105,470 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.14% of Energizer worth $90,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

ENR opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

