Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,731 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $82,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after buying an additional 104,471 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.85.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $217.04 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.