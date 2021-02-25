Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 237,718 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 237,718 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.63% of James River Group worth $84,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in James River Group by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 681.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JRVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

James River Group stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

