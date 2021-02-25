Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,275 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $68,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $458.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.01 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

