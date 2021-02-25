Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 68,874 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,874 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.61% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $88,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after buying an additional 412,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $8,714,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,732 in the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $109.00 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $109.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

