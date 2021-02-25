Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,978 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $75,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,393,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $491,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,534,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,937 shares of company stock valued at $98,184,317. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $387.86 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

