Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,510 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 125,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 74,184 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 67,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

