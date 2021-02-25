Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.83. Approximately 103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91.

