Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $247.19 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,862,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 102,308 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 9.3% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Apple were worth $247,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

