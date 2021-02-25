Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 73.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $619.77 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,021,659 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,373.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $607,300. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 37.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.