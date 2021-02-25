ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ProAssurance stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,371,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 715,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 360,510 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,639,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,955,000 after buying an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

