Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) has been assigned a C$43.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) stock traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 73,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,135. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Aaron Davidson purchased 39,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$364,182.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,245 shares in the company, valued at C$646,254.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

