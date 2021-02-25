Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,250 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

