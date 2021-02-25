Profund Advisors LLC Buys 8,139 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after acquiring an additional 619,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

