Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

RGLD opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average is $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

