Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after buying an additional 2,513,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after buying an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after buying an additional 150,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,422 shares of company stock worth $3,912,773 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

