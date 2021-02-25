Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 49.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,564.39 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,418,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,138.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.