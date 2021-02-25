Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,045,000 after purchasing an additional 768,077 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 22.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,788,000 after purchasing an additional 720,444 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,909 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,347,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,999.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

