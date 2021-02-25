Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

Shares of PPG opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

