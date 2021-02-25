Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.