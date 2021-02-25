Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $87.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.