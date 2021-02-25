Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares during the period.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

