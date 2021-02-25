Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SE. Bank of America boosted their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Shares of SE stock opened at $248.04 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of -84.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.65 and a 200-day moving average of $185.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

