Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,909 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

Shares of AXP opened at $139.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

