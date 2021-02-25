Profund Advisors LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili stock opened at $127.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.72 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

