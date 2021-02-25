Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 5,767 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of BOX worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in BOX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOX. DA Davidson lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

NYSE BOX opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

