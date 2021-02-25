Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 998 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,254,000 after purchasing an additional 204,593 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,354,000 after acquiring an additional 756,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 556,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $136.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $143.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.27 and a 200-day moving average of $114.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XLRN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.