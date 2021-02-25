Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,821 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1,780.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 134,921 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

MO stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.