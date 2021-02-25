PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PROG updated its Q1 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS and its Q1 2021

IntraDay guidance to 0.89-0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,007. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25. PROG has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRG. Loop Capital started coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

