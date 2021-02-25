Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer Sells 2,472 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $123,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,310 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $115,014.90.

On Monday, December 21st, Jennifer Bealer sold 289 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $11,190.08.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $77,272.44.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.31. 2,762,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,806. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 445.45 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

