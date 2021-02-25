Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Prologis has increased its dividend payment by 31.8% over the last three years.

Prologis stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

