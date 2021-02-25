Prometeus Market Cap Hits $109.69 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Prometeus has a market cap of $109.69 million and $15.24 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $17.92 or 0.00037645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.89 or 0.00718074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00030417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00035925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.