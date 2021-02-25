ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,974 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $305.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.80. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

