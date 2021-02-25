ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 6,798 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of PGR opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.