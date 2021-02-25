ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $113.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.26. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

