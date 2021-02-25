ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

