ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,889 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Dada Nexus worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 240.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,120 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth approximately $25,058,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 17.9% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 396,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 43.7% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 381,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA has been the topic of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a PE ratio of -9.98.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.