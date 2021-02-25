ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,262 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of International Bancshares worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in International Bancshares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,232,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 270,267 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 1,424.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 129,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $45.51 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

