ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,605 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Lithia Motors worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $387.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.17. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $392.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

