ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,260 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $462,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.80.

DE stock opened at $345.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.74. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $346.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

