ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,739 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Brady worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brady by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Brady by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRC opened at $53.81 on Thursday. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

